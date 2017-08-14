Rewards officers for successful prosecutions

We are sorely lacking in the arrest and successful prosecution of criminals. Once criminals know that they can be caught quickly and that they stand a high probability of being prosecuted and convicted, it can lead to a deterrence in crime.

We often read of so many marijuana trees being burnt, so many guns and ammunition retrieved etc, but not much on catching those responsible. (Of course, there are lots of conspiracy theories here.) However, this is where we have been falling down badly.

Yes, we want drugs and guns off the streets, but, more so, we want those responsible for them to be behind bars. It makes absolutely no sense in the whole scheme of public security and safety to have these criminals running around freely to continue their illegal activities.

Therefore, a special focus has to be on catching those people by staking out who is going to retrieve the guns from various places, who is going to reap, package and transport the marijuana etc. This is the only real way to start making any sensible inroads into the crime problem that has been biting us on the backsides for such a long time.

Further and importantly, the police service and the other relevant authorities must find a way to encourage and reward officers for successful prosecutions. When cases are done in collaboration with the DPP’s office, they too must be rewarded. In other words, it calls for a better Reward and Recognition Policy in these institutions.

And, it doesn’t have to be monetary. Such persons can be placed on an achievement list, gain points for promotion, earn additional vacation days, get funding for further studies, etc. At the end of it all, we want more criminals caught and convicted.

IAN RAMDHANIE