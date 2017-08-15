ARCHAIC CUSTOMS SYSTEMS CAUSING UNDUE DELAYS

After a few days in Grenada for Bishop Clyde Harvey’s ordination as Grenada’s new Bishop, I returned to Piarco with a plane load of 63 other travellers, including Archbishop Joseph Harris, many of whom were likely in Grenada on the same mission.

The reception by customs was the usual cold and unsociable. I find the procedure unfriendly to visitors and deliberately hostile to citizens. Everyone “with nothing to declare” was kept in line and made to place their suitcases on a conveyor belt. Since Customs provided no baggage handlers, frail or elderly people could be seen struggling to lift two or three suitcases from their carts onto the conveyor; some get assistance from other kind-hearted people around.

A traveller with only a brief case or handbag is required to stand behind 20 or more others with 30 or more bags or suitcases, to have their brief case or handbag X-rayed before clearance.

Witnessing this absurdity which I experienced twice before, I opted for the Red section to “declare” some in-bond liquor. No officer was on duty. I had to go into the office and clamour for service.

At most international airports—London, Miami, Toronto—“nothing to declare” travellers can walk through a green section where a customs officer may randomly select a traveller for inspection; my observation is that 95 per cent pass without query.

What is the logic in this absurd system—where passengers are unduly delayed if they have nothing to declare, but can get a speedier exit in the red section (if they can find an officer on duty.)

Can the Comptroller of Customs or the Finance Minister explain this upside-down procedure?

Michael Jay Williams,

Maracas Valley