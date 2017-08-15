DEVALUATION—A NATIONAL CURRENCY FIRE SALE

Devaluing T&T’s currency steals purchasing power from every citizen holding TT dollars as savings or to pay for daily goods and services. Devaluing the TT dollar by 25 per cent instantly devalues international purchasing power by 20 per cent. Such that any purchase made after a 25 per cent weakening of the TT dollar by 25 per cent would buy 80 per cent of the same goods had the currency retained its exchange rate.

TTD currency devaluation is advantageous to people who save in US and are paid in US. Devaluation is a roundabout discount or concession to foreign countries. It’s a roundabout way of placing everything in the country up for fire sale, greatest of these is the skills and work output of all citizens paid in TT dollars.

Devaluation coupled with high sounding local currency wages make employees seem unreasonable for demanding higher wages to cushion a higher cost of living.

B Samuel