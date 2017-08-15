GAMBLING MACHINE TRADE ATTRACTING BANDITS?

Our Chinese have always been welcomed in T&T. They are polite and always smile with everybody. Never an unkind word, never rude to anybody. So why are these new people opening restaurants being attacked? My unsolicited guess is that where gambling machines are also being introduced, they excite the interest of the criminal element. That much more money to be stolen.

Location is also important. Too many new restaurants in far flung areas means too many new business are as vulnerable as the drinking houses that open until the wee hours of the morning. Security, 24/7, should be the onus of all owner/operators.

It will be unfair to expect the police to park themselves outside every bar and every restaurant in T&T.

There is now the possibility that the rapid expansion of the restaurant and gambling machine trade, is causing a spike in an already worrisome number of attacks on both shops and unwary patrons.

Is there a Chinese Mafia in T&T targeting their own people? I think they have always been here for 200 years and they do not interfere with anybody.

Confucius says minding your own business is good for your health and also your wealth.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin