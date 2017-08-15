Hats off to the Fantastic Four!

We sat at the edge of our seats watching history in the making for our beloved Republic Sunday at the World Games in London. Jarrin Solomon, Jareem Richards, Machel Cedenio and Lalonde Gordon are our real life super heroes.

It was Dr Eric Williams who wittily said at the Hasely Crawford welcome home victory celebration years ago that “America can put an astronaut on the moon, but Trinidad has a man no astronaut can catch”. The Fantastic Four is a true representation of the best Trinidad and Tobago has to offer.

These young men captured gold and emerged as the fastest men in the world in a 4 x 400m race. This is a Hasely Crawford/Keshorn Walcott moment of somewhat precedented glory for T&T. This time we celebrate the power of teamwork and the explosive power we have as a people when we work together.

Our citizens prove to be truly patriotic at every glance when we summon our national interest. We celebrated as proud citizens in our usual manner with hugs, kisses, smiles, postings, chants, music, dancing and beverages. However the celebrations have only just begun for our real life Trinidad heroes, The Fantastic Four.

World class athletes deserve world class rewards and we look forward to celebrating with our heroes when they return home. We love and celebrate all our national athletes who take our dot on the world map and fly our flag for the world to see, but something about gold has a special resonance for our citizens.

This amazing foursome is testimony that it is possible to be at your best even when circumstances are at not at their best. We as proud citizens can use this experience and apply it to our national context to drive our need to all do our very best and give of our best as we rebuild our economy.

Let’s rally around our newest world-renowned sporting heroes and send the message to our young people that anything they put their minds to they can achieve. The world is a global village and we continue to take our place at the top.

Hats off to the Fantastic Four!

RONALD HUGGINS

St Joseph