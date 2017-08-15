T&T IAAF World Championships 2017 Review

Expectations were lukewarm for this Trinidad and Tobago team for the 2017 IAAF World Championships. There was optimism that Keshorn Walcott in javelin, Jereem Richards in the 200 metres, the men 4x400 relay team would be on the podium.

Walcott had a solid season, not great. He threw nowhere near his career best of 90.16 metres but he still had a very solid season best throw of 86.61 metres. He had to throw close to 90 metres to even compete with the two Germans Thomas Rohler, the Olympic Champion and Johannes Vetter but he could only manage a seventh place in the final, where he was hampered by a hip injury. So considering he was not fully fit and it was the first team he qualified for a World Championships final, it was a solid performance.

Jereem Richards had a season best of 19.97 seconds, which made him the second fastest over 200 metres for T&T. He didn’t have the race that he wanted, but to capture bronze in his first individual senior global final was really impressive.

I saved the best for last. Let me say that going into these championships I was hopeful of a medal. I was optimistic that they could get bronze, behind Jamaica and USA. When Jamaica failed to qualify I was hopeful of silver now.

Fred Kerley, the USA anchor leg runner had a season best of 43.70 seconds, which made him the seventh fastest all time. When you compare that with T&T anchor leg runner, Lalonde Gordon season best of 45.01 seconds, USA had to be the overwhelming favourite. Team T&T refused to follow the status quo and bow down to USA and created one of the biggest upsets when Lalonde Gordon ran the race of his life to capture Gold and inflict on USA their first defeat in six World Championships.

T&T is proud of this historic achievement by these young brave men, who, besides the obstacles, overcame and won. A lesson we call can follow. I just hope now that the powers that be inject much-needed funding into athletics.

CHRISTOPHER OLLIVERRE

Santa Cruz