Congrats but no over-indulgence, please

Heartiest congratulations and highest commendations are in order for our 4x400 quartet of Jarrin Solomon, Jereem Richards, Machel Cedenio and Lalonde Gordon for winning gold at the World Championships in London. They have brought great pride and joy to our land. And they should be rewarded, but we should guard against overdoing it, especially in these euphoric moments.

First of all, the call for a holiday is silly. We already have too many holidays in this country—another one is unnecessary. My suggestion is that we offer monetary compensation, taking our cue from the United States, a country far richer than ours.

They reward their gold medallists with US$25,000 and it’s taxable! We can be more generous and make ours tax-free. It is also okay to honour them symbolically, with a street or building named after them, preferably in the community in which they grew up.

Especially in these lean times, we must stop the over-indulgence and unrealistic expectations (symptomatic of our gimme-gimme mentality) when our athletes win a medal. Now is a good time to start.

A Charles

Mount Hope