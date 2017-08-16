Exercise keeps you younger for longer

The decision to make your diet one that is low in sugar, low in toxins and that’s filled with high-fibre foods is one of the best decisions you can make as following such a diet is crucial for supporting your liver. Increasing the amounts of antioxidants and fibre in your diet can even cause liver damage and disease to be reversed.

The liver is the main organ that is involved in the process of detoxification, since it is responsible for removing toxins created both inside and outside of your body. When the liver can’t remove harmful substances, the immune system takes the rising level of toxins as a threat, which causes inflammation.

An influx of sugar from foods like refined grains, sugary snacks and sweetened drinks puts a lot on pressure on your liver to convert and store glucose and should be avoided as much as possible.

Keeping yourself active by exercising four to five times a week by walking briskly around the Eddie Hart Savannah or joining a nearby gym can help you attain a better quality of life as you grow older by boosting your immune system.

You can also significantly boost your immune system by filling your plate with lots of fruits and vegetables. Staying hydrated can boost your immune health too. Water helps your body produce lymph, which carries white blood cells and other immune system cells.

It’s no secret that physical activity tones your muscles giving you that athletic look, and burns those unwanted calories. Exercise also acts as a powerful vaccine against the ageing process. It keeps you looking and feeling younger for longer. It is a proven fact that our immune systems get weaker as we get older. We know this because as we age we see more infections that were previously controlled in our younger days.

We need to become more physically active because getting up on your feet will boost your immunity.

Chelsea Bedase

El Dorado