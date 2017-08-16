Full support for the fourth estate

The media are referred to as the “fourth estate” to keep checks and balances on the other three estates. In early times, the three estates were the clergy, nobility and commoners. In contemporary time, they are referred to the executive, judiciary and the legislature.

The fourth estate (media) in T&T does have its shortcomings, however, we must congratulate those who, at personal risks and financial risks of media houses, engage in investigative journalism and put out their findings in print media, television and radio.

The media’s role is not just only to report what is given to them. They are to go beyond this. In the past 15 to 20 years or so, we have seen an increase in investigative journalism and this must be further encouraged.

Quite often, many wrongdoings take place behind closed doors and the media have a very important role to uncover these illegal transactions and bring them to the public’s attention. Here, we are talking about matters that affect the public, taxpayers, customers, etc.

The media must continue to be brave and steadfast in their mission to bring the truth to the people.

The media must be free to fulfil its mandate and be prepared to defend its rights to the very end. Further, it must not be bullied into revealing its legitimate sources of information and prevented from publishing valid information that comes to its attention.

Ian Ramdhanie

Principal, Caribbean Institute for Security and Public Safety