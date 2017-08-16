More retrenchment means more hardship

It seems to be a weekly pattern now. I speak of retrenchment or the non renewal of contracts in the public sector. This week we have over one hundred TDC workers receiving retrenchment letters. And it seems to be no big thing by those who are doing this.

What is so shocking to me is that the very same people who were once pleading with the private sector to do all that was possible to not send staff home are the ones now leading the charge.

My heart goes out to all who have lost their jobs for that is not a good place for anyone to be, not knowing, after you have received that last pay check, how you are going to handle your expenditures.

I have seen happy homes brought to ruins after the sole bread winner in that family was retrenched. That is the harsh reality than can take place. To see and really understand what happens under these conditions you need to get out amongst the people for it is there and then you can hear their cry and pleas. I want our leaders to know unemployment means suffering and this is a growing problem in T&T.

What is even more hurtful is that our children are also feeling the effects of this and many of them have to put their dreams on hold because finance is not available.

The Minister of education, in speaking earlier this year, did hit the nail on the head when he said that the reason why some children do not attend school was because there was no money to travel. That is where we are as a nation.

I appeal to our leaders to let us find solutions to this growing unemployment in T&T before it is too late.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan