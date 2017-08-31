An independence dream list

While we celebrate 55 years of independence we must remember the many who have contributed but who may not be alive today. We must say thanks to them. I make special mention of the prime minister at that time, Dr Eric Williams, who was a fantastic visionary. From then to now T&T has made tremendous strides.

As a citizen, as we continue to move forward, I have a dream for a better day:

1. An economic turnaround: First and foremost on my Independence dream list is a 360 degree turnaround in our economy and, believe me, the entire country will support this. I still believe it can happen despite of the predictions of the economic pundits. Nothing is certain. We were there before and there was a turnaround.

2. Diversification of the economy: This can become a reality in T&T. Someone or group would have to lead the way, boldly going where no man has gone before, being a pioneer in these challenging times. It is possible.

3. A drastic decrease in crime: From the depth of my heart I sincerely believe that his dream can materialise in all areas—murders, guns and drugs entering the country, corruption at all levels, abuse of children and rape of our women, robberies. I refuse to accept that this is something we would have to get used to. It can change with us all working together. Trinidad and Tobago is not so far gone, there is still hope. Let us not give up trying.

4. Uniting of the people: We cannot evade the fact that as a nation we are divided but this division can be a thing of the past. We all must resist any divisive elements; unity is possible and it is in reach if we want it.

5. Looking out for each other: The one word that demonstrates this is “love.” Let there be love where we will reach out and touch people that are in need. If God has blessed you with abundance, look out for some brother or sister not so fortunate and make their day brighter.

So, as we celebrate Independence Day, I hold fast to those dreams that T&T will be a better place. Happy Independence Day to all. God’s blessings.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan