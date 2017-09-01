Cheaper housing possible

Affordable housing is possible. It’s happening in Kenya. “With a deficit of 250 thousand housing units per annum, a new building technology in Kenya known as Expanded Polystyrene Panel EPS technology is expected to turn around the construction industry. The technology that uses cheaper materials compared to conventional stones and yet strong enough to withstand...” strong forces. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgoHX5b4swo

I contend that government and monopoly businesses in the real estate industry are standing in the way of affordable housing. Polystyrene housing could break up the T&T’s aggregate cartel and create a new downstream use for T&T’s oil reserves. A polystyrene sheet 5.5 x 3 meters cost KES 5000 or TT$328.4, factory price. It’s cheaper to import a housing kit from Kenya than build a house of similar size with traditional materials bought in T&T.

Squatters co-operate with each other and build more houses than government and the private sector. If squatters had alternate materials like industrial polystyrene foam sheets they would also build stronger homes than government and private contractors.

B JOSEPH