Cricket has great crime-prevention potential

Cricket is not just a game in the West Indies, it is a way of life. No West Indian can afford to underestimate the power this game has in uniting a nation.

When Frank Worrell, Clive Lloyd and Viv Richards led West Indies to a position of dominance in world cricket it built our stature as a people. The breath-taking performance of the West Indies cricket team in the historic Test match played against South Africa reminded the people of Trinidad and Tobago and the rest of the West Indies of the supremacy of cricket as a force to be reckoned with and an inspiration that we can achieve positive things together and leave a legacy.

Coaches need to identify talent in as many of our young people as possible at an early age and get them involved because it will have a beneficial effect in getting youngsters to stay away from trouble.

When the West Indies cricket team was in their glory days they served as catalysts for social cohesion. West Indian cricket needs to be revived as soon as possible since it contains tremendous crime-prevention potential because it connects positively within the social fabric of groups and communities.

Instead of allowing outside forces to breed young criminals, our coaches need to aggressively scout for young talent and mentor them into future Desmond Haynes, Gordon Greenidges and Brian Charles Laras who all possessed a will to win and a sense that they were playing for something more than themselves. And more than just money.

SIMON WRIGHT,

CHAGUANAS