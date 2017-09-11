We may soon need lifeguards by City Gate

It only took less than 20 minutes of rain in Port-of-Spain on Saturday and the place was under water at City Gate and surroundings. This flooding continues to get worse and the water levels even more threatening.

On Saturday it was scary as I watched people struggling to cross the water. If something is not done about this massive sea of water which gathers in our capital city after just a few minutes of rain the possibility exists that we can find ourselves in grief.

What do I mean by this? Well, lives can be lost when people, attempting to cross, find themselves in difficulty. That is something we should take into serious consideration.

We may need, for the sake of our citizens, to put lifeguards in our capital the way things are going. I am appealing to the relevant authorities, citizens have suffered enough with this flooding issue in our capital, let us do something about this, it has now become overbearing.

Over the years we have only been getting promises whenever this issue surfaces, how about some real action?

I long for the day when I can go into PoS and not have to deal with flooding after a heavy shower.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH,

SAN JUAN