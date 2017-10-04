Clive Pantin, a man to be admired

The nation has certainly suffered a great loss with the passing of Clive Pantin. He has been a tremendous statesman, leader, politician, philanthropist, friend and most certainly a humanitarian leader. Mr Pantin has certainly shown the way in many spheres including education, politics and family relationships.

As a past principal of a primary school, I remember quite vividly how Mr Pantin, as Minister of Education, humbly accepted our invitation to visit the school and although he was a very busy man with many planned engagements, he still took the time to speak with the administration, the entire school assembly and then he visited each class and teacher and spoke with each one for a short time.

His approach was very humble, friendly and relaxing. Many teachers later told me that they never expected the Minister to be so nice and helpful. Those who had armed themselves with a barrage of complaints about school conditions and salary issues were totally disarmed by the time Mr Pantin had reached their classrooms.

The establishment of FEEL, an organisation established under his stewardship to assist the poor and needy and less fortunate in our society speaks volumes about the character and kindness of this man. He has shown great compassion and caring for his fellowmen.

Condolences to the bereaved family and may he be rewarded immensely for his efforts in the hereafter.

WKS Hosein,

Chaguanas