Lobbyists resisting environmental tax?

Once again the manufacturers/distributors of plastics have escaped an environmental tax on containers. Hundreds of millions of dollars are spent annually on clearing drains and water courses of beverage containers that are a major cause of flooding, pollution and so many other environmental issues, yet all administrations shy away from introducing a tax, internationally accepted, that would rid us of this environmental nightmare.

Carib Glassworks, years ago, saw the advantages of establishing a recycling plant that not only provided raw material for their beverage containers but also ensured that the majority of discarded bottles were collected and not left to contaminate the environment. Hats off to them for their foresight and showing their commitment to corporate responsibility by providing an income for the less fortunate in society.

Sadly the same cannot be said for others in the manufacturing/distribution sectors who are obviously using their lobby to resist the imposition of an environmental tax while raking in huge profits.

The environmental tax on tyres is a welcomed move as these are also a menace to our surroundings and cause as much damage as plastics. However, the Minister did not elaborate on how this tax will be used. If it is not passed on by way of a refund for being collected and brought to a recycling location then the problem has not been solved as unscrupulous dealers will continue to dispose of used tyres as they do now.

Just my 2 cents.

Richard Trestrail