Waiting five hours for a bus to Arima

This letter is for the attention of the Minister of Works and the CEO of PTSC.

Last Thursday I went down to City Gate to catch an Arima bus. When I reached there at 5.30 pm the line for the all-stop was by the Digicel outlet. I decided to take the limited stop bus. There were lots of people waiting, some said that they were there since 3 o’clock—waiting for the Arima bus that never came until 8 pm that night!

Imagine, people was waiting for over five hours for an Arima bus! And the worst thing about it was that nobody came and said anything to the travelling public. That was so disrespectful. There were lots of parents with their children crying and fussing; elderly people getting frustrated, and not a word from management. They did not have the courtesy to offer a reason why there was no Arima bus or why it took over five hours for one to come, when there is a schedule telling the travelling public the times buses will be coming and going. This is ludicrous; there is no excuse for this behaviour.

This situation has been going on for years with the Arima buses, and it seems nobody knows what to do, or maybe they do not want to do anything about it. I am sure that management knows the reason why the Arima buses work like they are working now.

Mr Minister of Works and Transport, you need to intervene in this situation now. You cannot have people suffering like that. These senior citizens paid their dues to society. They should be treated with courtesy and respect.

The increase in maxi-taxi fares means that more people have to rely on the bus service. The ball is in your court, Mr Minister of Works and Transport, time to get it right.

MODICIA MARTIN