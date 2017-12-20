Review parliamentary privilege for criminal matters

The latest outcome of the Trinidadian-styled email-gate affair now calls for an urgent review of a sacred right of Parliamentarians—parliamentary privilege.

It is recently reported in the media that the TTPS found nothing of substance after its investigation.

It was alleged under parliamentary privilege in the email-gate scandal that there were attempts by former government ministers to interfere with a number of people and institutions, for example, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Now the findings of the investigations are being referred by the police to the same DPP’s Office for action!

Will there now be a conflict of interest with the DPP because it is now being asked to decide on a way forward for possible prosecuting of persons who allegedly intended to interfere with it? Will the DPP’s recommendation be free from bias? Will everything come to nought because of Parliamentary Privilege?

It is time that the entire issue of parliamentary privilege be reviewed starting with criminal matters. It cannot be okay for members to come to the Parliament and make all kinds of allegations of impropriety and get away. This must be stopped now.

Only last week we had another serious allegation made in Parliament under the protection of parliamentary privilege and, of course, nothing may come out of any investigations, if and when done.

I am sure if a national poll was to be taken on this matter the majority of the population will want that right taken away or be checked in some way. Where are democracy and the rights of the people then?

IAN RAMDHANIE