Has Caroni’s closure reduced govt’s fiscal deficit?
Minister of Agriculture, Clarence Rambharat, is reported to have said with respect to the voluntary separation packages for Caroni (1975) ltd’s workers that it was a great deal for them and that “the taxpayers of this country would have spent $18 billion” to meet the cost. (Express 22/12/17)
There are some questions which the minister and the Government need to answer on this issue.
How has this expenditure been of any long-term income-earning benefit for the ex- Caroni workers?
How many of the approximately 7,000 two-acre plots distributed are under any form of cultivation, let alone sustainable cultivation; how many lie abandoned and how many have been sold for paltry sums for non-agricultural uses?
What success was achieved in converting agricultural employees into agricultural entrepreneurs or successful small-scale farmers?
Instead of paying retrenchment benefits, if this sum of $18 billion or a part thereof was invested in non-sugar agricultural infrastructure, appropriate technology for agro-industry, innovation, the commercialisation of new products and the retraining and redeployment of Caroni workers, would we today have had a more diversified agricultural sector contributing more to the GDP than the current 0.4 per cent and a lower annual food import bill than the present $5 billion?
Has eliminating the annual Treasury support for Caroni (1975) Ltd had any significant impact on reducing Government expenditure and the fiscal deficit over the years?
How has the economy as a whole and the agricultural economy in particular benefited from this massive and summarily executed exercise?
TREVOR SUDAMA
