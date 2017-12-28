Media missing the main point

Now I am taking a risk writing to the media to talk about the media but this is my attempt at seeing if the media have an agenda or are as transparent as many media houses claim to be.

I was in attendance on the day that Minister of Education, Anthony Garcia made the comment about fighting that has been making the rounds in the media. What has shocked me is the fact that the minister spoke for so long, spanning so many topics and yet the focus was that one statement.

Interesting I have found it, because to me it seems to be the most controversial sentence that he said so that statement was taken and a long distance sprint was done straight to set an agenda of negativity.

Here is what was missed though—the minister highlighted the importance of School Supervisors in guiding the change of the conversation. He highlighted the importance of the supervisors in ensuring that they perform their due diligence and be champions of the good work that the schools they are in charge of are doing. The minister gave advice and used the fight statement to lament why the supervisors need to step up and ensure that the positives in schools are highlighted and this, this new conversation that has emerged, is exactly why.

This level of attention was not given to the “Singing at the MoE” that the students of the Laventille/Morvant Schools’ Improvement Project was given, nor was it given to the ministry to highlight that the Ministry of Education circumvented the “no money” notice given by the Ministry of Finance for any end-of-year events and the ministry had a fantastic event for staff that the ministers contributed significantly to. That does not deserve attention. Let the focus be one statement on students fighting in schools because hey, that would be controversial.

DEANNA-LEE BROWN