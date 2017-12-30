Can compassion work?

Is there any way to curb the violence that pervades our society at present?

Our Prime Minister made a fairly positive speech to the nation but to my mind he was threatening the miscreants and it raises the question if this is the only way to deal with the issue.

The mentality of the majority of citizens must not be judged by the actions of the violent few.

A couple weekends ago we—my wife and I—went down the islands. After a fairly busy day, when I went to pour out a little glass of red wine, I discovered that there was none. We had left it on the jetty at Power Boats!

Next morning, off I went to the facility and asked around if anyone had seen my red wine. Much to my surprise the security at the jetty said “check the guards at the gate.” I did just that and that’s where they were. Talk about trustworthy!

That’s not all. On Sunday afternoon as we were tying up on the jetty I slipped and fell into the sea and the same security guard was there to assist in pulling me out to safety.

Yes, we have many good people in our society and we need to do all that we can to show our love and appreciation, particularly at this time of the year.

Best wishes to all,

CHRIS KNAGGS