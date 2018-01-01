Fireworks is mental terrorism

I can never understand, no matter how hard I try, the thrill some people get out of fireworks.

I often wonder why these perpetrators (users) continue to support this mindless exercise in mental terrorism of not only the elderly, but the sick and animals.

At Christmas, Independence and New Year’s eve, they transform Trinbago into Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria or Lebanon. These explosions have you jumping, and it’s not even Carnival.

The police always are advising it is an offence to disturb the peace with fireworks, and it is difficult to arrest these perpetrators. Hey guys and dolls, stop this gobar. Have mercy on the elderly, sick and animals.

KEITH ANDERSON,

Santa Cruz