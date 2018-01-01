Indecent content has no place on the airwaves

have noted with great interest the controversy brewing and boiling over the controversial song Rowlee Mother Count by Massive Gosine for Carnival Season 2018. Even removing the reference to the Prime Minister, it will be obvious to most people the attempt to use double entendre to introduce humour into the composition. The result is a clumsy attempt, especially when repeated often and quickly.

he problem is that there is at least one more song similar in content and purpose so far this year and a firm stand must be taken. There is a tune on the airways whose chorus goes “Trump is the man for Kim!” Repeat it often and quickly enough and the result is no different to “Rowley Mother Count!”

Last year Crazy had a tune for “pan” whose name and chorus was “Oh God Oh God!” I cringed at the thought of that tune gaining popularity and people singing the chorus at Panorama. Thank God it was an also

ran.

It is high time that the powers that be, be they the programme directors or the deejays at the radio stations, show some maturity and common sense in choosing what tunes to play on air.

I remember David Elcock (Big Brother Dave) interviewing Crazy on the air during the season of his (Crazy’s) immensely popular “Paul (Yuh Mudder Come)” and telling him that he (David Elcock) had a problem with the tune and its reference and that he was not going to play it. Crazy humbly and meekly conceded.

We need more of that!