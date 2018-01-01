I had intended to stay clear of the Massive Gosein song controversy, until I saw the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) letter, to the Trinidad and Tobago Publishers and Broadcasters Association (TTPBA).

TATT’s letter stated, inter alia, that the song “contains lyrics which may prove to be inappropriate and denigrating to women, with particular reference to mothers.” TATT then went on to warn the TTPBA that they should being careful about playing the song on the airwaves.

Where was TATT, when, all our local television stations broadcast the term “s..tkickers”, used by our esteemed Prime Minister recently, to describe the boots he was wearing? Did they ever write a warning letter to the TTPBA?

Where was TATT when, our local so-called “urban” radio stations play Jamaican dub, whose lyrics denigrate women in the worst ways? Did they ever write a warning letter to the TTPBA?

Where was TATT when, many of our local radio stations play American hip-hop music, whose lyrics are barely edited to escape the full use of the most obscene words, that denigrate specific parts of the female anatomy? Did they ever write a warning letter to the TTPBA?

Where was TATT when, our local television stations consistently show American movies that curse God and take the name of Jesus Christ in the worst way? Did they ever write a warning letter to the TTPBA?

Where was TATT when, in the past, some calypsonians, whose music was played on both radio and television, were denigrating women and particular groups of people in the worst way? Did they ever write letter to the TTPBA?

I remember once, writing to the same TATT about one of these issues, and never got the courtesy of a response from them.

What works for one has to work for all!

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope