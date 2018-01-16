Take your parties and go

On Saturday Red Ants had a fete called Stumped. They complained like babies about having to follow the laws about decibel noise. Imagine that! We the residents, the young, the old, the sick and not to mention the dogs, have had for years to put up with the wildness of promoters believing they own the laws in this land!

No more, promoters, no more, we will fight you! We have a generation of young people who are going to be deaf because of your extreme noise. For someone to think noise will affect our “culture” has no schooling.

How long do you think Carnival has been celebrated without these enormous, shattering, obnoxious things you call fetes? Grow up, stop whining and obey the laws; take your parties out of town, don’t come to our residential areas.

We applaud the EMA and the police who have upheld the laws of noise pollution! Thank you! Don’t stop for carnival!

DEBORAH CROOKS