Why the T&T silence on Trump?
Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Why are Caribbean governments so silent about US President Donald Trump’s racists statement about Black people? The European Union has made a declaration to the effect that they don’t share Trump’s racism.
I think the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago should do the same.
RONALD JOHN,
Diego Martin
