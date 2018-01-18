Go after fete at Ato Boldon Stadium now, EMA

It was quite refreshing to see the EMA’s CEO, Mr Hayden Romano, recently taking a firm stand against excessive noise levels associated with fetes, particularly during the Carnival season. At last, we have someone at the helm who is prepared to do what is right and protect law abiding citizens who currently have to either tolerate the merciless bombardment in their homes or frantically try to seek the EMA’s help, with no guarantee of an intervention.

I live in a residential community located a stone’s throw from the Ato Boldon Stadium. For years, residents were forced to endure this type of abuse by fete organisers who, in seeking to please patrons routinely cause severe disruption to the lives of the thousands of residents—depriving them of relaxation, family time, rest and sleep for up to ten continuous hours.

After years of lobbying the stadium management, the Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago and the EMA, residents were afforded some respite after all parties agreed that such events would not be hosted at the stadium, except under strict guidelines.

However, even as I write this article, residents in our community are bracing for a J’Ouvert fete (9 pm to 4 am) advertised for the Ato Boldon Stadium in about two weeks’ time. It is alarming that these J’Ouvert fetes are even being allowed in such sensitive residential areas. In our highly stressed society, it is high time that we begin to value the health and well-being of hardworking citizens and to adopt a more progressive approach that would not disenfranchise significant portions of the population. It was therefore encouraging to hear the CEO indicate that it is time to re-examine whether it is acceptable for certain venues to host such events.

I wish to applaud Mr Romano for his courageous and principled stand on this issue. I hope that Mr Romano is not now pressured by someone even further up the hierarchy and forced to give in to unscrupulous organisers.

ERROL RAMPAUL,

Central Park, Balmain