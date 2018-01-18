People overstaying pose a problem

There is a problem developing that if not dealt with as soon as possible, can lead to regrets. Here it is that our records are showing some 14,178 visitors have overstayed their time and up to the end of November they were still here. I believe that it would be nice to hear from the relevant authority what is the next step in the cases of these visitors. If we turn a blind eye to this we will feel the effect of this later down the road.

This is not just a few people we are talking about and let us face it, these people did not just miss their flights. While Trinidad and Tobago may be going through its challenges our country still offers opportunities to have a better life for many. Believe me, many are trying to cash in on this. Let us not be nalve and close our eyes to what is taking place.

I am appealing to our Immigration Department, there must be information on those who have overstayed, implement the law and do what is necessary. My fear is that if nothing is done about this type of behaviour word can get around and T&T can become a haven for those seeking a better life but not going through the proper channel.

Let us not wait until we are at a crisis point to then act. Immigration, the signs are there, please take responsibility and act.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH,

San Juan