Really? Machel Montano incites a fete crowd to “jam” women without their permission? Isn’t that assault? And isn’t encouraging others to commit a crime also against the law?

Do we allow Mr Montano’s attack against women to just pass? Is it only politicians we hold to account? Or do women cease to have authority over their own bodies because it is Carnival?

Just as we had to learn responsibility by the enforcement of the laws against speeding on the highway, we can now use this opportunity to learn respect and consideration for the rights of others. Our country and ourselves can only be the better for it.|

ANISA GRANT,

Gopaul Lands, Marabella