The time for padding contracts is over, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said when he addressed a Joint Consultative Council (JCC) Breakfast With The Prime Minister at the Hyatt Regency in Port-of-...
You are here
Send them home now
Published:
Thursday, January 18, 2018
Get the mathematics and common sense correct. It costs more than $25,000 monthly to upkeep an illegal person in detention. It will cost $100,000 to send them back to their home country.
So it is too costly to send them back home, therefore we keep them in detention for four more months and more?
PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online