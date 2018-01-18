Send them home now

You are here

Thursday, January 18, 2018

Get the mathematics and common sense correct. It costs more than $25,000 monthly to upkeep an illegal person in detention. It will cost $100,000 to send them back to their home country.

So it is too costly to send them back home, therefore we keep them in detention for four more months and more?

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE

