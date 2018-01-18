Everybody wants the police and the government to fix crime. You know why? Because it lets the individual off the hook.

Mr Individual, you can solve crime, but it will cost you.

Man, marry your woman and have your children in a home with a mother and a father.

Citizen, stop breaking from the big and serious to the little and piddling laws of the country because it is convenient to you, and creates a law abiding culture.

Taxpayer, pay your taxes instead of sabotaging your country and then complaining about what can’t get done or done right.

Worker, have some reason. Instead of bullying for more and more from less and less, buckle down and produce a bigger pie so that all of us can eat more.

Political stooge, stop supporting the wrongdoings of your party. The fact that they can depend on you, no matter what, allows them to feel free to destroy this land for political gain.

Take these difficult personal steps and I guarantee you that crime will go down.

JOANNE JOSEPH,

Edward Lee Street

San Fernando