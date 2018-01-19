A ‘misstep’ or a first right step?

Economist Mary King in her most recent article has dubbed the “government-appointed committee headed by Mr Christian Mouttet”, a “misstep”. I beg to disagree. I take an opposite view, which is that it is the first right step that the government has taken to opening a real conversation with the private sector on finding practical, workable solutions to our current economic woes.

Perhaps Mrs King has placed too much importance on the phrase “large projects that they wish to undertake”. First, we do need clarification on who really are “they”—the government or the private sector. In either case initiating a conversation based on any side’s predetermined outcomes would be a serious mistake. The second grievous mistake would be to begin the discussions by any side predetermining the size of the projects that would be considered.

Let us examine two of Mrs King’s objections.

The first is that “The history of our private sector tells us that it is not about higher risk investment into R&D and the requisite global export competition”. This accusation has always been made by politicians, academics, the general public and me too. But on reflection I suggest it needs to be re-examined, based on what, in the real world of business, constitutes acceptable risk and opportunity. I suggest this as a useful exercise for the academic community. Successful business people already know the answers.The other is the assumption that government/s has/have “shown no interest also, outside the traditional

energy sector projects and the like”. That is not our history. What we have instead is a number of failed and failing government-encouraged experiments, that were initially based on the premise of import substitution and limited exports to a misconstrued captive regional Caricom market. I’ll mention only a few, dairy with Wallerfield and pangola grass etc; textile and garments; furniture; agro processing; and the famous “college peas”. This is another area that requires serious academic examination that could serve as a guide to our future planning.

For years we have been preaching, praying, pontificating, wishing and hoping for genuine government and private sector partnership in planning our economic future. Perhaps we need to seize this opportunity to craft the future that we all desire.

So, how should this first right step be progressed?

First, Government and/or the Committee itself, must broaden the composition of the committee. The creative ideas will not all come from big business and technocrats acting together as the sole source of enlightenment. If it is felt that the membership would be too large, consider sub committees.

Secondly, broaden the discussions, invite ideas from the wider public, use the new communication tools that are available to engage the public. We are experiencing a national crisis of confidence. We are all not only responsible to contribute to the solutions, but to feel confident that we are taking the right actions.

KELVIN SCOON