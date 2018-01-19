Next time will be better, U-19

I was quite disappointed when I saw our U-19 cricket team boys fail to go any further and being eliminated in the first round. I am sure that many West Indian cricket lovers would have felt the same way. You can well imagine the feelings in the team camp, after all, these are young men trying to launch out onto the bigger stage.

My words to all of them is to put that behind you, it cannot be changed now. Do your match review and make whatever recommendations. This is only one step up the ladder; keep on climbing, use this negative to give you more determination to train harder. There will be other opportunities so be prepared and ready for them. The whole of the West Indies is behind you, U-19. Don’t worry, you will do better next time around.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH,

SAN JUAN