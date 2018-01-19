No uniform, no ticket

I would like to inform the public to be aware of and not accept any traffic tickets from (what appears to be) CDA police, due to the fact they are not wearing official uniforms to issue such.

I was almost given a ticket by the “CDA police” a couple of weeks ago for parking on the Western Main Road. I was approached by three “officers” of which two were dressed in something resembling uniforms and the other one was wearing a Polo jersey marked CDA Police on the back, and a old pair of jeans and bright sneakers.

I was terrified by the way they approached me in their so-called uniform. I thought that were bandits who were about to rob my family and myself. Thank God for the blue police lights from their vehicle. I asked to see some form of Police ID, which they did present. That, too, looked very suspicious—a piece of cardboard which is laminated with the officer’s photos on it.

The officer explained that it was illegal to park on the Western Main Road and I will be ticketed. I told the officer that I am not accepting any ticket because they are not wearing a proper uniform. The officer backed down on the issuing of the ticket and let me off with a warning.

I am one to admit that I was wrong and will like to set a good example to my three children, but one cannot take things for granted with crime so high in this country.

I do suggest that these officers be provided with the proper uniforms that can clearly identify them, though I suspect they already have been. If so, they must be made to wear them at all times when interacting with the public. Also, the CDA and the Government must to do better by their officers and put them first before golf courses.

KRISHNA RAMROOP,

ST MARY’S VILLAGE