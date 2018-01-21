Legends of Carnival

Pioneers and legends of our Carnival art forms, those who pioneered and paved the way for the more modern-day fraternity...mas (band leaders especially), calypso (artistes including the advent of soca) and steelpan (panmen and steelbands). These art forms make up the triumvirate of the major components of T&T’s world-famous Carnival.

In this instalment, the first of two parts, we look at our heroes and pioneers of mas.

Harold “Sally” Saldenah (1925-1985) had a deep love of history and intensely researched his portrayals to ensure that he was able to recreate the moments in time in history. These historical epics are renowned for the magnificence, colour and splendour of their costumes. Saldenah copped six Band-of-the-Year titles (1955, 1956, 1958, 1964, 1965, 1968) before moving to Canada in 1977 where he assisted his son Louis with his Toronto’s Caribana bands. Following that hiatus he returned to Trinidad in 1983 to produce the last three of his bands. He was awarded in 1972 Trinidad and Tobago’s Public Service Medal of Merit Silver for Carnival Development.

George Bailey (1935-1970). Carnival 2010 saw a return of the spirit of the genius of the late George “Sir George” Bailey, via the Stephen Derek and Associates produced band “Call that George”, a 15-section presentation, each named and designed after bands produced by Bailey from 1956 until his death in 1970.

“Sir George”, so nicknamed due to his personality and the high standard of his art, along with Harold Saldenah, between 1955 and 1969, also captured six Band of the Year titles (1957, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962,1969). He was the first to capture a beaver-trick of Band of the Year titles. In 1962, when T&T gained Independence, he was a member of the committee that designed the emblems for the new nation. In 1969 he was awarded the Humming Bird Medal Gold for his contribution to Carnival development.

Irvin “Mac” McWilliams (1920-2007). During his band producing years from 1956 to 1988, he provided T&T with some 32 spectacular presentations many of which were based on themes of Trinidad and Tobago, its history and its culture. The first of such local-themed bands was in 1961 Hail La Trinite and the last Stay up Trinbago in 1988. He captured three Band of the Year Titles in 1971, 1972 and 1978. McWilliams was awarded the 1971 Humming Bird Medal Silver for his contributions to Carnival development.

Power couples of mas, Edmund (1923-2017)/Lil Hart (1931-1991) and Stephen (1921-2014/Elsie Lee Heung (1925-2006) actually started off as mas players with Harold Saldenah in the 1950s. Together they captured a total of ten Band of the Year titles, five apiece, between 1966 and 1988. In total, these two power couples produced some 62 bands between 1961 and 1994. Harts’ winning bands: 1966, 1970, 1983, 1986, 1988. Lee Heungs’ winning bands: 1967, 1975, 1976, 1977, and 1983.

Some names in the area of pioneering mas works are Cito Valasquez (1928-2006), Ken Morris (1924-1992), Wilfred Strasser (40’s-60’s), Carlyle Chang (1921-2001), Wayne Berkeley (1940-2011), Peter Minshall (1941- ) and Michael Headley, paving the way for the likes of Brian MacFarlane and others.

NASSER KHAN

