Pirates lurking in Galleons Passage

The previous opposition ministers of transport are lurking like pirates in the Galleon’s Passage before the Government acquired ferry even sails into T&T waters. These political pirates of the Caribbean will not allow unhindered free passage. The Opposition skull and crossbones flag is flying high. If the people of Tobago believe that the sea bridge services will be allowed to show improvement, they can think again.

There are sea sick queries already being floated about the procurement of the vessel. How come it is so cheap? Is there bobol involved? Why was it bought in China? How come this? How come that? The Government special committee for the acquisition of the boat are unqualified, mad people.

Remember the old favourite ‘I’d like to get you on a slow boat to China, all to myself alone?’ Well, left to the naysayers, the slow boat from China will not get uninterrupted free passage through the Bocas, the Serpents Mouth, glimpse any of the Five Islands or park up anywhere near the Hyatt and the Port-of-Spain docks.

Call me sick in the mind if you will, but I have visions of the Galleons Passage ‘limping’ (at regular intervals) just like all the other boats that have to ply between Trinidad and Tobago.

Remember, this is T&T where being ‘brand new’ is no protection from ‘unseen political forces’.

Ship ahoy, me smarties!

LYNETTE JOSEPH

DIEGO MARTIN