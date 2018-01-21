Strike favourable balance in Manzan highway project

Mid-January news reports convey that a High Court judge granted an injunction to stop construction of the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway extension to Manzanilla. This application was made by the Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS). Part of their claim is that the preparation work taking place near the Aripo Savannas is in breach of the buffer zone of protection marked out for that area.

This incident would appear to be the latest conflict arising out of the antagonistic dynamic that exists between development and environmental preservation in T&T. On one hand, I believe that the highway is needed in the East. It will bring about much social and economic advancement for that side of the island.

But we must also think about the rich environmental resource of the Aripo Savannas. I praise the FFOS for their diligence to ensure that the most favourable balance is struck between developing essential infrastructure and keeping our precious habitats secure for the people and animals of the future.

Although it appears as if progress is being impeded, I say, let the courts review once more and work to establish the safest boundaries for the Ministry of Works and Transport to plan their extension of the highway to Manzanilla. It is most important to ensure that we have taken the greatest precautions to protect our precious environment than to move ahead hastily and wreck what cannot be renewed by man. This work should only proceed under the most harmonious manner between heavy machinery and nature. After all, if there is no Earth left, where will development take place?

STEVEN FISHER MILLS