A constituency torn between the political divide

Our plight has fallen on deaf ears; protest after protest, communication after communication to Ministry of Works officials, the PNM Minister of Works and Transport–Mr Rohan Sinanan, the Director of Highways and all political representatives have become useless and a waste of time.

Lie after lie they dish out! After the January 2017 protest, representative Paray was reported to have indicated that a contract was out for tender and the road slippage would be restored in March 2017. Nothing done!

After another protest in October 2017, again representative Paray indicated that a contract was already awarded and works would begin in the first week of January, 2018. Nothing done to date.

Representative Paray is on record today via social media stating that the tender will now go out in a week’s time and works are now expected to begin at the end of February, 2018, very much contrary to the Ministry’s position as at last week, that they don’t have funding to undertake the project works.

Who is fooling who?

We refer to the land slippage at Agostini Village, Rio Claro, along a major road network, the Naparima Mayaro Road. This is a road network that links to Trinidad’s dependency resource and mainstay of the economy, the oil and gas industry at Point Galeota.

A project requiring a 150 feet retaining wall and roadway restoration which has sunken eight feet below road level. Shameful. A project with an estimated cost, not exceeding the sum of $600,000 cannot be undertaken because of a lack of funds. In this day and age!

Yet interestingly, today’s readership are being told that a $400 million first phase of the Manzanilla-Toco project, the advancement of a $400 million Curepe Overpass, the Tobago Ferry are all top priority. Who are the beneficiaries? When will the discrimination end? When will the corruption end?

The Mayaro constituency has become a political football, torn between the political divide. A PNM failed enthusiast holding fast to nothing for Mayaro on the one hand, and a UNC entrepreneur hoping to achieve nothing in lieu of advancement for continuity and political mileage.

V RAMDIAL