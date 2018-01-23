Vitamin C more effective than flu vaccine?

In a recent newspaper report the Minister of Health was photographed at the Tunapuna market receiving the flu vaccine as he launched the flu vaccine drive across T&T. This vaccine is intended to protect citizens from the adverse effects of the flu virus. However, statistics for the past five years from the Center for Disease Control show that it is effective less than half the time among the overall population.

The New England journal of Medicine (Nov 2017) stated that the vaccine may only be about 10 per cent effective in protecting against the most common flu virus (H3N2).

According to these researchers, “Despite the first commercial influenza vaccines being approved in the US more than 70 years ago, complete and broad protection from an influenza vaccine has remained out of reach.”

Apart from the fact that the flu vaccine does not work well, it and many other vaccines expose individuals to serious health risks as a result of toxic ingredients in the vaccine cocktail. Many of these substances are known to cause paralysis, seizures, neurological disorders and even death. In fact the US government has set up a “vaccine injury compensation programme” that has paid out over US$3 billion in damages. One just needs to examine their vaccine injury table to see the many injuries listed.

I urge the Ministry of Health to take note of these latest findings and utilise a safer and more effective approach in the fight against the flu.

Double Nobel laureate Linus Pauling has long promoted the efficacy of adequate doses of safe and readily available vitamin C in preventing or reducing the duration of all strains of the flu.

Vitamin C provides additional benefits to users. In a four-year study done at Cambridge University in 2001 involving 20,000 persons, it was found that the 20 per cent with the highest vitamin C levels experienced half the death rate from all diseases compared with the 20 per cent with the lowest vitamin C levels. This is a very significant finding indicating that in addition to successfully combating the flu, many deaths can be prevented by the use of vitamin C in public healthcare.

PROF STEPHAN GIFT

Dean, Faculty of Engineering, UWI