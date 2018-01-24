‘Local’ requirement for CoP counterproductive

Two important reports appeared yesterday morning in the local press which go to show that the nation is in a confused state and in turmoil. One, is that trigger happy youths are now being blamed for the murders and not gangsters. In my opinion, most of the murders are being committed by habitual killers who are not being caught.

There are of course other murderers as the access to guns has now become too easy, and with growing unemployment and poverty, many more are turning to crime in order to survive.

Two, selectors of the new police commissioner are going to make another blunder by what appears to be their hell-bent attempt to fill the post of a police commissioner with a local citizen.

They never learn. They keep making the same mistake over and over again.

Where the police management and control is concerned they need to appoint outsiders. Appointing local citizens to responsible positions within our police system will make absolutely no difference to our crime scene because of embedded corruption. Mark my word.

GA MARQUES