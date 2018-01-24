Work attitude needs serious adjustment

Dr Farrell is a respected experienced and qualified professional in Trinidad and Tobago. I can empathise with him in his final decision to resign from a body set up by the government of the day.

I had the unfortunate experience of being appointed the CEO of a state enterprise after a long and successful career in the private sector. I was nalve to think that the people in government enterprises and in the civil service are ready and willing to change their attitude to work. The objective was that nothing should be completed on time or within budget. Managers and senior employees kept dragging their feet in completing their projects and maintaining normal work schedules. Attendance to the office was regularly late and they also left early. In many instances incomplete or just irrelevant reports were submitted.

I have had to deal with inexperienced directors who stuck their noses in the daily operations of the company. Their contribution was always long, winding and irrelevant. They thought that being a director meant that they are required to act like executive directors. They met with subordinate staff and sometimes tried to instruct them on how to conduct their work.

The minister always interfered in the affairs of the company. Making decisions to benefit the party financiers. On one occasion a minister called me into a meeting with my line minister and instructed me to allow workers to have breakfast on the job and to re-employ workers who had retired.

The unions were always interested in the pay and benefits of the company but not in the productivity and performance of the daily paid workers. Workers were working two hours per day but getting paid for a 7.5 hour day. In addition, these workers were paid 30 hours (1 plus 3 days) on a public holiday for working 2.5 hours. I questioned this clause in the industrial agreement but was given a “BS” answer by the HR professionals in the ministry. Trinidadians and Tobagonians need a serious adjustment in their attitude to work.

HERAMAN RAMRATTAN