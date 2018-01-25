There is a growing trend towards university graduates and people with technical qualifications applying to become municipal police officers.
You are here
Wake up, we have to do something!
Sitting on the Port in Tobago to hear the person on the PA system inform us, who have been waiting since 4.30 am, that the boat will not be sailing at the appointed time because of mechanical problems, makes me wonder where my tax dollars are going.
You sit in your office waiting to go for lunch, after which you then again sit there waiting to go home, all the while telling everyone within ear shot, what a hard day you have had, all with absolutely no concern for the taxpayers that sit waiting for a reliable ferry.You may say it’s the government’s fault but sometimes every change just needs someone to put their hand up and be counted.
Say something, anything; your complacency lends itself to the disrepair these countries are sliding towards.
The absolute lawlessness is because of complacency from the PM come down. All the while we wait to play mas as if there are no troubles whatsoever. We are living in a paradise—no worries.
Wake up, we have now become paradise lost a long time ago.
BRIAN S JOSEPH
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online