Wake up, we have to do something!

Sitting on the Port in Tobago to hear the person on the PA system inform us, who have been waiting since 4.30 am, that the boat will not be sailing at the appointed time because of mechanical problems, makes me wonder where my tax dollars are going.

You sit in your office waiting to go for lunch, after which you then again sit there waiting to go home, all the while telling everyone within ear shot, what a hard day you have had, all with absolutely no concern for the taxpayers that sit waiting for a reliable ferry.You may say it’s the government’s fault but sometimes every change just needs someone to put their hand up and be counted.

Say something, anything; your complacency lends itself to the disrepair these countries are sliding towards.

The absolute lawlessness is because of complacency from the PM come down. All the while we wait to play mas as if there are no troubles whatsoever. We are living in a paradise—no worries.

Wake up, we have now become paradise lost a long time ago.

BRIAN S JOSEPH