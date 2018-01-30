PSC duty bound to consider recommendation of KPMG

As a former Commissioner of the Police Service Commission (PSC), I write to add my voice to the debate.

I have read several articles (and news items) in our newspapers and they seem to bring into question the suitability of DCP Dulalchan as a potential commissioner of police.

There are two crucial pieces of information which I have not seen thus far. These are the recommendation of KPMG and the score awarded to each candidate by the interviewing panel.

KPMG, an internationally recognised firm, has been hired at great expense to carry out their assessment of the candidates and to make a recommendation. Based on my experience, KPMG would have recommended approximately five or six candidates and would make their recommendations in descending order.

In addition, there must have been an interviewing panel, which I am sure comprised of outstanding citizens and experts. In the past, such a panel comprised of about eight or seven persons and having dealt with our public servants they would be sure to remind the current PSC of such a precedent. Again, I am sure that by this process each candidate would have been awarded a maximum score.

The questions therefore that need answering are:

• Was DCP Dulalchan recommended by KPMG for the post of CoP; and

• Was DCP Dulalchan awarded the top score by the interviewing panel.

If the answers are “yes”, then that can allude to a storm in a teacup.

The fact that DCP Dulalchan did not apply for the post of CoP is neither here nor there. International best practice suggests that all the candidates should be asked the question whether he/she is interested in the post of CoP. The Commission itself is comprised of persons who are qualified and experienced in their field and I am sure that the Commissioners would have sought and obtained expert advice from internationally recognised experts. We did it in the past and again the public servants would have guided the Commission in this thankless task.

We must learn to trust our public officials.

We need a CoP urgently and the authority charged with the responsibility has made its recommendation. I trust that Parliament does its job fearlessly and impartially.

SEENATH JAIRAM SC

I have read several articles (and news items) in our newspapers and they seem to bring into question the suitability of DCP Dulalchan as a potential commissioner of police.

There are two crucial pieces of information which I have not seen thus far. These are the recommendation of KPMG and the score awarded to each candidate by the interviewing panel.

KPMG, an internationally recognised firm, has been hired at great expense to carry out their assessment of the candidates and to make a recommendation. Based on my experience, KPMG would have recommended approximately five or six candidates and would make their recommendations in descending order.

In addition, there must have been an interviewing panel, which I am sure comprised of outstanding citizens and experts. In the past, such a panel comprised of about eight or seven persons and having dealt with our public servants they would be sure to remind the current PSC of such a precedent. Again, I am sure that by this process each candidate would have been awarded a maximum score.

The questions therefore that need answering are:

• Was DCP Dulalchan recommended by KPMG for the post of CoP; and

• Was DCP Dulalchan awarded the top score by the interviewing panel.

If the answers are “yes”, then that can allude to a storm in a teacup.

The fact that DCP Dulalchan did not apply for the post of CoP is neither here nor there. International best practice suggests that all the candidates should be asked the question whether he/she is interested in the post of CoP. The Commission itself is comprised of persons who are qualified and experienced in their field and I am sure that the Commissioners would have sought and obtained expert advice from internationally recognised experts. We did it in the past and again the public servants would have guided the Commission in this thankless task.

We must learn to trust our public officials.

We need a CoP urgently and the authority charged with the responsibility has made its recommendation. I trust that Parliament does its job fearlessly and impartially.

SEENATH JAIRAM SC