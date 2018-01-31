PSC quorum is three

There has been much talk about whether the Police Service Commission, which is supposed to have five members but has four members as of now, had a quorum to make the recommendation of the new police commissioner and deputy police commissioners.

A check of the Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago states in Section 129 (2) “At any meeting of a Service Commission three members shall constitute a quorum,” (the December 31, 2015 online version).

This matter of the quorum should be now closed and attention should be placed on whether there is legality/illegality in making appointments from one level of job application to another higher level.

IAN RAMDHANIE