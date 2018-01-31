With the support of new sponsor Hydro Tech, two-time former Caribbean champion team Central FC is looking to put behind them last season’s challenging campaign as the team chase a third...
You are here
PSC quorum is three
There has been much talk about whether the Police Service Commission, which is supposed to have five members but has four members as of now, had a quorum to make the recommendation of the new police commissioner and deputy police commissioners.
A check of the Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago states in Section 129 (2) “At any meeting of a Service Commission three members shall constitute a quorum,” (the December 31, 2015 online version).
This matter of the quorum should be now closed and attention should be placed on whether there is legality/illegality in making appointments from one level of job application to another higher level.
IAN RAMDHANIE
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online