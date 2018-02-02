Upgrade needed to be done

Predictably the news that $7.6m has been spent by EtecK, the state enterprise belonging to the Ministry of Trade, for the renovation of Hilton’s pool and its surrounds, has caused something of an outcry on social media. Why, after all, was this public money being spent on a luxury hotel rather than on more important things like education, security and social services for the poor?

And of course it was public money, but where did it come from? In large part it came from the very substantial accumulated profits that the Trinidad Hilton had amassed for the government during its 50 years operation as the only luxury hotel in Port-of-Spain with internationally credible conference facilities.

Sadly an appropriate proportion of those profits was never plowed back into the essential maintenance and modernisation of the hotel on an ongoing basis, as it certainly should have been. Instead, successive governments limited maintenance to the changing of soft furnishings—curtains, rugs, bedspreads and the like. Preferring instead to syphon off the profits for political purposes.

It was only when the Hyatt opened its doors on the Waterfront, that EtecK was forced to accept that the upside-down Hilton, a very significant national asset, was now hopelessly outdated and uncompetitive.

As a consequence EtecK was obliged to embark on a comprehensive upgrade programme, which due to inadequate funding, never got much further than the guest rooms, and certainly did not extend to much of the hotel’s public space. The upgrade of the pool and its surrounding deck area should have been done long ago, and absolutely needed to be done now.

Hotels are heavily trafficked public space, and consequently need ongoing upkeep. More importantly hotels operate in a very competitive market environment, and have to be continuously updated in response to changing consumer expectations.

In contrast Hyatt has just completed a major upgrade only 10 years after it was originally opened. Many Caribbean resorts regularly close down for several weeks in the low summer season to do this kind of work without inconveniencing their guests.

Some of the best ones like the Spice Island Resort in Grenada, or Curtain Bluff in Antigua, in addition to their regular maintenance have continuously upgraded their market positions, and as a result their capacity for enhanced revenue generation.

This continuing rejuvenation process is at the core of Butch Stewart’s extraordinary success with the 20-odd resorts in his Sandals/Beaches brand.

In addition to the Hilton, EtecK owns the Magdalena Grand in Tobago, while the Hyatt Regency is also government-owned, but by UDC. This fractured ownership makes little sense and should be reconsidered.

Government ownership of hotels is not unique to T&T; it was one of the ways that public money was effectively used to kick-start the Caribbean tourism industry. Elsewhere, however, a dedicated corporation was set up and staffed with industry professionals, to properly administer these investments—The Hotel Corporation of the Bahamas, and National Hotels and Properties in Jamaica, for example.

After the Tobago Hilton went out of business almost 10 years ago, it remained closed for almost three years. The damage that was caused by continuous sea blast to a derelict property during this time was predictably horrendous. When EtecK was charged with relaunching the resort as Magdalena Grand, they were unable to procure adequate funds with which to complete the work. As a consequence, despite the honest efforts of its experienced and well respected operator, the resort has struggled to be market competitive ever since, contributing in large part to Tobago’s deteriorating market reputation.

If Tobago is ever to turn the corner and become competitive again on the world tourism stage, the government is going to have to open its purse strings and produce the requisite funds to properly finish the job it began five years ago but never completed, and bring Magdalena up to international standards where it belongs

Tourism has huge potential for the diversification of this country’s limping economy, and well maintained, profitable hotels are the engine which pulls that train.

A properly refurbished Magdalena Grand to compliment a new Sandals/Beaches resort in Tobago would go a very long way to completely transforming the island’s tourism reputation.

JOHN BELL,

MARAVAL