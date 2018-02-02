Upset over thoughts of rate hike

Reading the T&T Guardian newspaper dated yesterday, the headline T&TEC examines rate hike to offset $bn wage bill just plain upset me.

The reason for my disgust with this headline and others regarding TSTT and WASA, is this. Citizens have been subject to less than stellar service over the years from these three necessary services.

Calls were placed to T&TEC for two street lights that were not working; I was told that there were other calls but there would have to be more complaints before anything could be done.

Over they years I have observed T&TEC employees come on my street to do repairs but they come late in the evening, sometimes turn off the electricity and sleep the night away in the truck, only to get up the next morning and turn on the power then leave. They would come back another day and actually do the repairs.

I dropped TSTT for Digicel due to poor internet service and charging me for calls I never made on my land line and them never resolving the issue. I had to pay for a call to Germany which was over $400 and to this day TSTT never resolved that issue. After I paid I was forgotten as a customer and my concerns that someone at TSTT used my line to place that call fell on deaf ears.

If WASA has in excess of two thousand employees why are they hiring contractors? It is best to send home WASA employees and just use contractors alone. That will decrease WASA’s wage bill.

So the large wage bill all three entities rack up year after year, then hike their rates to satisfy their ever increasing greed for more money but less work, is disgusting and should be stopped now. This monster is half way out of the cage and I hope the powers that be act now to curb taxpayers having to fork out money without getting value.

G BHARATH,

TUNAPUNA