Can you hear me now?

The Speech-Language-Audiology Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SLAATT) wishes to advise the public to use hearing protection during the carnival period. Music sound levels are such that exposure will typically cause a gradual hearing loss and or tinnitus (ringing in the ears) as a result of damage to the delicate nerve endings in the inner ear.
In addition, music sound levels today are higher than in previous years due to advances in stereo equipment. There is no medical cure to repair these damaged nerve endings which can lead to permanent ringing and or hearing loss.
Disposable ear plugs are available at many local pharmacies. Please read the instructions for insertion carefully. For proper insertion pull up and back on the ear before inserting the plug into the ear canal. Cotton, toilet paper etc are not suitable forms of hearing protection as these items are not dense enough to decrease sound to a safe level.
Enjoy your carnival safely.
Dr Natasa Bratt,
St James
