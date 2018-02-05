Something’s not right at blood bank

I went to the blood bank Friday morning to donate blood for a very sick friend. I have given blood many times in the past. I was told I could not give blood because when a drop of my blood was placed into an open container with a blue solution, it floated. The woman (there was no indication that she was a nurse or a medical professional) told me my iron was too low and the drop of blood was supposed to sink.

As I had already put aside the time to give blood and had some extra time, I went straight to a private medical laboratory and paid $200 to do a blood iron test and a complete blood count (CBC). I did not eat or drink anything after leaving the blood bank.

My iron reading was 120 UG/DL which was well within the normal range of 37-170 UG/DL. All the readings in my CBC were within the normal range.

Strangely enough two other women I met at the blood bank that day were told their iron was too low also and one, a doctor herself, was told her blood pressure was too high. This doctor takes her own pressure every day and it is normal. They were not allowed to give blood.

Another woman who passed the iron test and the blood pressure test was told she was too skinny as she weighs 49 kilograms and should weigh 50 kg and so she could not give blood either. She is a perfectly proportioned person.

That was four pints of blood that the blood bank very casually and wrongfully denied us from donating to our very sick friend.

Something is very wrong at the blood bank. It is outdated and it’s equipment is faulty and primitive, even for the most basic of tests. Peoples’ lives are at stake and we are left helpless when we are trying to help.

If the blood bank was more user-friendly and modern maybe more people, including myself, would give blood every four months to build up reserves for others and not only once in a while when we are donating for a sick person.

BERNADETTE THAVENOT