Why was there no junior panorama finals on TV?

It is beyond disgraceful that not a single television nor radio station saw it fit to broadcast the National Junior Panorama finals held on Sunday.

This was a moment for our primary and secondary school youngsters to shine in the national spotlight, and silly-headed decision-makers ensured that it was not to be.

Yet, the same people have no hesitation in showing us insanity in the form of this fete and that fete, and a Calypso Monarch semifinal with many tuneless calypsonians.

How are we supposed to encourage excellence in the overall development of our youth when the politicians and the broadcast decision makers are working overtime to deny them same?

These youngsters practice for hours, on lunchtimes and after school. Their dedication to hard work is impressive.

This also highlights the loss of Channel 4 because, clearly, CTV is unable to fill the void.

CTV’s coverage of the Panorama semifinal was riddled with headache-inducing ads, repeated to a sickening degree.

Its coverage of the Calypso Monarch semifinal was, at least, five singers behind, for what was labelled a “live” show.

I dread what they have in store for home-bound viewers for the National Panorama finals.

Linus F Didier,

Mt Hope