Youths disappointed over no coverage

The government has really disappointed the youths of this country again.

They had a good opportunity to show live, the 2018 National Junior Panorama finals but they failed to do so. Can you imagine what sense of pride these young people would have felt knowing that they would be on live television on a panorama final? What about those people from Tobago—they continue to be made to feel as outsiders.

Thousands of relatives and friends including school teachers, students and parents of these hundreds of young pan players/musicians would have liked to see their performances, but it was not to be.

They talk a lot about youth this and youth that. But, here, in the final, they cannot bring it live for the public to see. What a shame! Will they even show it even at a later date and time?

This was as ideal opportunity to show the positive side of youth and they dropped the ball big time.

One wonders whether there was any sensible communication among the stakeholders such as Pan Trinbago, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture and the Ministry for Youth Affairs on this matter before hand.

My guess is that there wasn’t.

B T Gosine